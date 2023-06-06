The secret war behind enemy lines in Russia

There have been an increasing number of daring – and devastating – attacks behind Russian lines in its war with the Ukraine: audacious drone attacks on Moscow and the Kremlin itself; oil- and fuel depots and bridges blown up; air bases attacked; assassinations carried out. No one has publicly claimed responsibility for these clandestine operations. However, BizNews has been given a glimpse into the war zone by Andrei Kebkalo of Omega Consulting Group (OCG) that has trained at least 2 000 “extraordinary” operators. He answered reporter Chris Steyn’s questions from his HQ in the northern Ukraine near the border with Belarus.

Watch here

Listen here

By Chris Steyn

However, BizNews has been given a glimpse into the war zone by Andrei Kebkalo of Omega Consulting Group (OCG) based in the Northern Ukraine near the border with Belarus.

His private military company has trained at least 2 000 “extraordinary” operators, mainly small units of specialists.

“…we have 500 small teams. Imagine what damage they can cause to enemy forces…Great value added to conventional forces,” he says.

When asked about the damage inflicted on Russia in the series of mysterious attacks, Kebkalo says “…sometimes in sabotage operations, the main goal is more symbolic than the military.

“If we’re talking, for example, about Kerch Strait Bridge….obviously there was a clear message between the lines, basically saying ‘Guys, there are no more safe places for you’. At the same time, I know that a lot of Russians live in Crimea. And again, the message was saying ‘If you want to leave Crimea, you have to do it now because when the Ukrainian army will launch its counter-offensive, that’s going to be too late for you.

“Again bridges are quite often seen as some sort of symbol of friendship, unity, connection. And actually this bridge was connecting Ukraine, Crimea and Russia. And when this bridge was in flames, it was a clear picture of the fact that there is nothing in common between Russia and Ukraine.

“If we’re talking about attacks on Russian soil, on military airbases and field airports. From a military point of view, yes, they are important, effective because, for example, after the attack on Engels airbase, Russians, they had to relocate those strategic bombers deeper inside Russia. But at the same time, we showed to Russians and we showed to the international community the ineffectiveness of Russia’s famous air defence, the lack of security.

“So from a military point of view, all these operations are important and again, successful. But I think the main damage was done to to the image of Russian military.”

Kebkalo also outlines three possible scenarios to the end of the war.

And he sketches the “miserable life” being led by President Vladimir Putin who is “constantly on the run”.

