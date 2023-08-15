In a recent interview with Rish Tandapany, Chief Operating Officer of the Purple Group, Alec Hogg delved into the intriguing story of Purple Group’s expansion into the Philippines and its partnership with GCash. The conversation shed light on the motivations behind this strategic move, the synergies between the two entities, and the potential impact on the Filipino and global investment landscape.

Excerpts from the interview

Global Expansion Strategy and Partnership with GCash: Tandapany outlined Purple Group’s realisation that globalising their operations was imperative, driven by the belief that opportunities existed beyond South Africa’s borders. He emphasised the socio-demographic and socio-economic parallels between Southeast Asia, particularly the Philippines, and South Africa, making it an ideal target for Purple Group’s expansion. The partnership with GCash, a leading financial technology company in the Philippines, became a pivotal move due to its pervasive presence in the lives of Filipinos.

Tandapany discussed how GCash’s seamless and comprehensive mobile wallet platform had become a daily necessity for Filipinos, offering features such as payments, investments, and more. Recognising synergies between GCash’s reach and Purple Group’s expertise, the partnership was formed to leverage each other’s strengths and address gaps in their technology stacks.

Market Opportunity and Product Offerings: With a population of approximately 120 million, including a significant Gen Z demographic, the Philippines presented a unique market for investment products. Tandapany highlighted the emergence of a new generation interested in investment opportunities beyond traditional avenues like property and family investments. Easy Equities, Purple Group’s investment platform, was poised to tap into this growing demand by offering accessible and affordable investment options.

Tandapany described the launch of a gamified investment game in collaboration with GCash. This initiative aimed to gauge user behaviour and preferences, providing insights into whether users preferred a copy-paste investment approach, a gamified experience, or a focus on investment fundamentals. The game garnered impressive traction, attracting over 150,000 registered users within a six-week period, primarily in the 25 to 30 age range.

Future Prospects and Product Expansion: Tandapany discussed Purple Group’s plans for product expansion in the Philippines, including introducing Easy Properties, a property investment platform that resonated with the culture of property investment in Asia. He acknowledged the challenges of differing regulatory environments and emphasised the company’s commitment to working collaboratively with regulators to navigate these hurdles and create innovative, globally accessible offerings.

The conversation also touched upon Easy Credit, Purple Group’s credit product, and its potential to address the unique borrowing behaviours in the Philippines, replacing informal borrowing practices with a safer and more structured approach tied to investment portfolios.

Tandapany revealed that the Philippines’ vast and diverse market had prompted discussions about embedding Purple Group’s products with existing regional financial providers, fostering partnerships that could leverage Purple Group’s investment expertise and the partners’ distribution networks.

Conclusion: The interview with Rish Tandapany shed light on Purple Group’s ambitious expansion plans into the Philippines through its strategic partnership with GCash. The synergy between Purple Group’s investment expertise and GCash’s pervasive mobile wallet platform presents a promising opportunity to revolutionise the investment landscape in the Philippines. As the company continues to navigate regulatory challenges and cultural nuances, the prospect of bringing affordable investment options, such as Easy Equities and Easy Properties, to the Filipino market holds the potential to empower a new generation of investors and reshape the financial landscape.

