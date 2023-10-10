Tshwane’s Executive Mayor, Cilliers Brink, may represent the most rational hope for reversing South Africa’s prolonged decline into poverty. Brink’s leadership in confronting organised labour epitomises the country’s challenges in the coming years. After decades of ANC compliance and regular capitulation to increasingly unsustainable demands of trade unions, Tshwane’s DA-led coalition refused to approve a R600 million wage increase to avoid further strain on an already R3 billion under-funded budget. The illegal strikers, constituting only 10% of the Metro’s workforce, have resorted to criminal violence, setting a precedent that could become a test case for the entire nation. In this episode of UNDICTATED, Brink discussed the situation with Alec Hogg, the editor of BizNews.

In this episode of Undictated, we dive into the unfolding crisis in South Africa’s capital city, Tshwane, with Cilliers Brink. Brink serves as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane’s council for the Democratic Alliance, a position he’s held since March of this year. On July 26, SA Municipal Workers Union members went on strike following the local government’s announcement that there would be no salary increases. The current developments pose a significant test for democracy and the coalitions running some of the country’s major metros, including Tshwane. The stakes are high for South Africa’s future, especially as the country prepares for next year’s elections.

Alec Hogg: Cilliers, you have a background in Parliament and have served on parliamentary portfolio committees. Ordinarily, this would pave the way for bigger roles in central government. What motivated you to take on the role of Mayor in Tshwane, especially at such a volatile time?

Cilliers Brink: Alec, it’s crucial for us, as a coalition and for my party, the DA, to fulfil the promises we’ve made to the electorate. Unfortunately, we faced some setbacks in the last term because our coalition didn’t have the majority to overturn major mistakes, enact policy changes, or make necessary personnel adjustments. We were reliant on the ANC or the EFF between 2016 and 2021. Despite our shortcomings, people need to maintain faith in the democratic process. If coalitions are to govern South Africa in a post-ANC era, we need to prove that we can successfully govern Tshwane, where our coalition holds the majority. Essentially, my motivation stems from the desire to enact change.

Alec Hogg: A few months ago, I discussed with your colleague John Steenhuisen the challenging decisions a coalition government would face if it came into power after the 2024 elections. It seems like you’re confronting those challenges head-on in Tshwane, particularly regarding financial management. Could you unpack that for us?

Cilliers Brink: Local government in South Africa is generally facing a liquidity crisis. A decade ago, municipalities could make a small profit selling electricity bought from ESCOM. That surplus would maintain the electrical network and cross-subsidise other services. Many municipalities sell electricity at a loss due to numerous factors, including load shedding and price increases. The past pattern of above-inflation salary increases exacerbates the problem. Our council has adopted a budget underfunded by at least three billion rand. Passing an unfunded budget requires a funding plan to avoid losing intergovernmental transfers and sending signals of mismanagement to investors. Part of that plan involves awarding 0% salary increases for employees and councillors. The decision is not arbitrary but a matter of financial survival. Collective agreements about salary hikes are negotiated nationally, not by individual municipalities. There’s a provision for municipalities to seek exemptions if they can’t afford the increases. It’s an objective consideration, and very few municipalities have ever sought these exemptions despite facing financial challenges for years. In Tshwane, we’re prioritizing long-term financial stability over short-term appeasement.

Alec Hogg: Given the last three decades in South Africa, where trade unions have been very influential, especially in the public sector, your position seems critical for the entire municipal structure. If you succeed, other metros may start having difficult conversations with trade unions about unsustainable wage increases. How do you see the current situation, especially considering that your colleague, the MMC for security, mentioned that the city is on the brink?

Cilliers Brink: The ongoing strike isn’t the main cause of service disruption. At its peak, the strike had only about a 30% participation rate. According to labour laws, the city has taken decisive action, including dismissals and docking pay. What’s actually disrupting us is a series of coordinated attacks on municipal infrastructure and services. For example, waste removal trucks being torched leads to a delay in waste collection, impacting our residents. It’s not just a labour dispute; it’s criminal activity being used to force us into negotiations.

Alec Hogg: That’s significant. How do you see the implications of this not just for Tshwane but for the country as a whole, especially post-2024?

Cilliers Brink: Absolutely; if we’re to save South Africa and not repeat the mistakes made over the past 30 years, we have to make bold decisions and stick with them. If coalition governments are hindered from making reforms, it sends a message that the country can’t be governed any better than how the ANC has governed it. The public sector wage bill, dominated by powerful, politicised trade unions, is pushing South Africa towards a fiscal cliff. We need the courage to make and carry through tough decisions to improve governance in South Africa.

Alec Hogg: However, Action SA, your coalition partner, seems to be criticising your approach and even negotiating with the strikers. What are your thoughts on that?

Cilliers Brink: As for Action SA, they had initially supported our budget and funding plan. But navigating difficult decisions is the real test for our coalition. We must stick to our principles, even if it risks the coalition.

Alec Hogg: So, you’re saying this isn’t a majority-supported strike and framing it as a law and order issue?

Cilliers Brink: Correct. At its peak, only about 30% of employees participated in the strike. Now it’s closer to 10%. The issue is the rule of law, and we’re pursuing criminal and civil remedies against the union driving this unprotected strike.

Alec Hogg: What happens if the financial distress deepens?

Cilliers Brink: Then we’re looking at an even more difficult conversation—retrenchments. I hope people realise the importance of responsible fiscal management for the city’s future.

Alec Hogg: Thank you, Cilliers Brink, for shedding light on this issue that has far-reaching implications beyond just the capital city.

