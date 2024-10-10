BizNews Briefing – Mashaba on Gauteng; SARS crack down on Crypto; Investing in SA and more…

This episode of the BizNews Briefing features ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on the DA and Gauteng; SARS Senior Manager Bernard Kruger on Crypto tax; Equites Property Fund CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan; Mantengu Mining CEO Mike Miller; plus today’s market commentator, Cornelius Zeeman from Fairtree Investment. The BizNews Briefing is hosted by Alec Hogg.

