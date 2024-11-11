BizNews Briefing – Trump Bump; Bitcoin above $80,000; MKP founder; Rupert batting for SA

We have introduced a streamlined format for the daily BizNews Briefing, making consumption easier for those interested in business, investments and the political economy. In this episode host Alec Hogg has live guests to provide context on the Trump Bump on Wall Street, and Bitcoin’s surge above $80 000, with plenty more news including SA’s richest man Johann Rupert engaging directly with Donald Trump on keeping the country in AGOA, and MKP founder Jabulani Khumalo attacking its recent recruit Adv Dali Mpofu.

Opening Remarks by Alec Hogg (02:17 – 03:11)

Alec Hogg introduces a streamlined format for today’s business briefing, covering two main stories: Bitcoin’s surge past $80,000, and what he terms the “Trump bump” driving Wall Street gains. David Shapiro is set to discuss the recent market rally, while Jason Welz from JelTech will delve into Bitcoin’s meteoric rise.

Market Overview (03:11 – 05:39)

Alec highlights that Wall Street indices had a phenomenal week, with the S&P 500 up 5% and Nasdaq over 6%. Bitcoin soared to $81,385, driven by optimism around Donald Trump’s recent political victory. Stocks like Tesla (+33%) and Palantir (+42%) surged, mainly due to Trump’s close ties with influential figures like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk.

While American markets thrived, South African stocks faced pressure due to weaker resource sectors. The JSE dropped amid concerns over China’s economic slowdown and deflation. However, some companies like Foschini saw gains after positive trading updates.

Interview with Jason Welz on Bitcoin (07:39 – 14:05)

Jason Welz explains that Bitcoin’s recent rally is linked to optimism around Trump’s potential regulatory changes, especially in the crypto space. Although the current regulatory environment isn’t particularly harsh for Bitcoin, decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens face hurdles under the SEC. Trump’s expected regulatory easing is a positive signal for the crypto market.

Welz notes that institutional investors, including pension funds, are beginning to show interest in Bitcoin, with some taking significant positions. Despite the bullish sentiment, he advises a cautious allocation of 2-5% of one’s portfolio to Bitcoin, depending on the investor’s risk tolerance.

David Shapiro on the “Trump Bump” (16:14 – 23:00)

David Shapiro discusses the market’s reaction to Trump’s re-election. According to Shapiro, the Democrats misjudged voter priorities, focusing on social issues while the public was more concerned with economic stability and immigration. He highlights that Trump’s pro-business stance, including deregulation and lower taxes, has fueled optimism, especially in sectors like banking and small caps (Russell 2000).

Shapiro emphasizes that Trump’s approach to antitrust, particularly in tech, could be a game changer. Lower interest rates are also a significant tailwind for stocks. Despite concerns over central bank independence, Shapiro believes Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will not be ousted by Trump, who previously criticized him for slow rate cuts.

Discussion on Specific Stocks (23:00 – 25:13)

David Shapiro is bullish on Palantir, which he sees as having a solid future in AI. However, he is cautious about Tesla’s outlook due to potential conflicts with Trump’s pro-oil policies and the slowing EV market. Despite these challenges, Elon Musk’s focus on AI and renewable energy remains a strong growth driver.

Johann Rupert’s Role in AGOA Discussions (25:13 – 27:08)

Alec reports on Johann Rupert’s involvement in securing a conversation between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Donald Trump. This was aimed at preserving South Africa’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which grants tariff-free access to the U.S. market.

Local Political Updates (27:08 – 28:41)

Alec touches on political developments in South Africa. Floyd Shivambu, formerly of the EFF, has joined the MK party as its new Secretary-General, alongside Dali Mpofu. The ANC also recently marched against its own policies, a move seen as bizarre by political commentators.

Looking Ahead (28:41)

Alec previews the upcoming COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders will discuss sustainability and environmental initiatives.

