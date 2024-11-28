BizNews Briefing – Argentina’s rebound; Rupert’s Remgro AGM; Boxer listing

In this episode of the BizNews Briefing, capitalist activist Rob Hersov unpacks the impressive one-year track record of Argentina’s president (and fellow libertarian) Javier Milei; top money manager Chris Logan reports back from Johann Rupert’s annual public appearance at the Remgro AGM; plus the Boxer listing and today’s markets.

Market Highlights:

Boxer IPO : The listing was well-received, debuting at an 18% premium. Retail investor demand significantly outstripped supply.

: The listing was well-received, debuting at an 18% premium. Retail investor demand significantly outstripped supply. JSE Performance : A weak day overall: Financials gained 0.2%. Resources, especially gold shares, declined 1.75%. Top 40 index fell 0.5%.

: A weak day overall: Notable Stock Moves : ArcelorMittal rose 2.5% following a strike resolution. Nampak rebounded 8.5% after clarifying its trading update. Spar Group : A 12-month high earlier in the week, but shares slipped 0.3% after reporting improved earnings for FY September. Tiger Brands and Karoo hit new highs, rising 2% and 5%, respectively.

:

Key Discussions:

Remgro AGM: Chris Logan, a respected investor and founder of Opportune, attended the AGM and shared insights: The company plans to overhaul executive remuneration structures to improve performance.

Despite being a historical investment leader, Remgro’s share price has underperformed for 15 years and trades at a 45% discount to its assets. Rob Hersov’s Perspective on Argentina: Hersov highlights parallels between Argentina’s turnaround under President Javier Milei and South Africa’s challenges. He applauds Milei’s radical government cuts and pro-capitalist policies, drawing lessons for South Africa. Boxer’s Market Debut: Evan Walker discusses the strong market enthusiasm for Boxer, spun out of Pick n Pay. Industry experts describe it as a “gem.” Alec reflects on the success of the Boxer IPO, encouraging closer attention to future listings Spar Group: After turbulent years, Spar posted double-digit headline earnings growth, signalling potential recovery.

