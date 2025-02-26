Behind the headlines: Invasion of Claremont farm in the Eastern Cape

Chairman of Afri Eastern Cape, Peter Cloete, explains the truth of the well-publicised farm invasion near East London in the Eastern Cape. It’s serious but not catastrophic. He spoke to BizNews editor Alec Hogg.

A land invasion in East London has reignited concerns over South Africa’s controversial Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) law. The Daily Dispatch reported that nearly 1,000 people have moved onto Claremont Farm, located along the N2 highway near Mdantsane. Allegations have also surfaced that local politicians are selling plots of land for between R15,000 and R25,000.

Speaking to BizNews, Peter Cloete, chair of Agri Eastern Cape, described the situation as “tragic” and blamed slow government action for the crisis. He emphasized that while expropriation laws have always existed, the inclusion of a nil-compensation clause has caused widespread unease and opportunism.

The owners of Claremont Farm, the Page family, have reportedly been in discussions with the government for years to have the land rezoned for development. However, bureaucratic delays have prevented any formal agreements. Cloete noted that the land, previously used for farming, is now unsuitable for agriculture due to its proximity to a densely populated township. He warned that without proper planning, illegal settlements could lead to service delivery protests in the future.

Cloete also addressed the allegations that politicians were profiting from the land invasion, saying, “If that is the case, it’s a very sad day. The law needs to take its course. We cannot have this kind of anarchy.”

He stressed that the best outcome would be for the government to purchase the land at market value, develop proper infrastructure, and provide formal housing. “This country desperately needs housing and employment,” he said. “The sooner government resolves this, the better.”

Cloete indicated that he plans to contact Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to determine the provincial government’s stance on the matter. Meanwhile, Agri Eastern Cape members are closely monitoring the situation, though there has not yet been widespread panic within the farming community.

As concerns mount over how the government will handle this case, Cloete warned that it could become a test of the new expropriation law and its implications for landowners across the country.

