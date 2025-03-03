BN Briefing: Cyril’s suicidal foreign policy, SA Small Business Department blows R6bn a year

In today’s BizNews Briefing, Bronwyn Nielsen unpacks President Cyril Ramaphosa’s explosive critique of Israel and the U.S., with insights from economist Leon Louw, political scientist Dr. Frans Cronje, and Breitbart’s Joel Pollak. Plus, retired U.S. intelligence officer Colonel Wyatt weighs in. Also, Anne Bernstein argues for shutting down South Africa’s Small Business Department.

