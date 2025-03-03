Meet Dr Ernst Roets – Afrikaner ‘troublemaker’ who says SA deserves better

Social activist, author and outspoken protagonist for Afrikaner self-determination, Dr Ernst Roets is set to heap fuel onto the already fiery relationship between the US and South Africa via the imminent release of a hard-hitting interview with US conservative media megastar Tucker Carlson. He goes back to his roots and motivation in this interview with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, arguing that SA deserves far better than its ever-deepening mess. The trained lawyer who left Afriforum/Solidarity last month intends becoming an even bigger catalyst for change through his newfound independence.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

BizNews Reporter ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

South Africa is no stranger to political controversy, but the latest allegations of treason against Afrikaner activist leaders have sparked heated debate. Ernst Roets, a social activist and former leader within AfriForum, recently sat down with BizNews founder Alec Hogg to discuss these accusations, his interview with Tucker Carlson, and his vision for a decentralized South Africa.

Treason accusations: Political populism at play?

Roets addressed the recent uproar over allegations that key AfriForum and Solidarity Movement figures could face arrest upon their return from the United States. According to Roets, the threat of treason charges is likely nothing more than populist rhetoric.

“The problem with populism,” he explained, “is that it thrives on making outlandish statements to gain media attention. When people start losing interest, the rhetoric has to become more extreme.”

Roets argued that accusations of treason serve as a political strategy for those in power to suppress dissenting voices. However, he noted that if the South African government were to arrest these individuals upon arrival, it would be an international public relations disaster.

“The ANC should understand better than anyone the value of having a martyr,” Roets said. “If they arrest their political opponents, it will only amplify the message they are trying to silence.”

A hard-hitting interview with Tucker Carlson

Roets’ recent interview with Tucker Carlson has already raised eyebrows. Carlson, known for his unfiltered style, tackled issues like the ANC’s governance, race-based policies, and South Africa’s political instability. According to Roets, the conversation will likely provoke strong reactions once it airs.

“We spoke about corruption, race laws, and the political violence before 1994,” Roets revealed. “We also discussed how the United States played a role in establishing South Africa’s current system and why it now has a moral responsibility to help fix it.”

Roets described Carlson as deeply knowledgeable about South Africa. “At one point in the interview, he laid out his understanding of the country’s history and demographics with remarkable accuracy. He may look like a fisherman, but he’s incredibly well-read.”

With Carlson’s massive global audience, Roets anticipates that the interview will spark significant discussion about South Africa’s future.

The case for decentralisation

Throughout his conversation with Hogg, Roets repeatedly emphasized his belief that South Africa’s problems stem from an overly centralized government. He argues that the solution is a new political framework in which local communities have greater autonomy.

“The problems in South Africa go beyond who is in power,” he said. “Even if the opposition takes over, the underlying structural issues will remain. We need a fundamentally different system.”

Roets envisions a South Africa where power is more evenly distributed among local governments, following models like the federal system in the United States or the autonomous province of South Tyrol in Italy.

“There are many ways to achieve this,” he explained. “It could take the form of a federal system, cultural autonomy, or territorial autonomy. What’s clear is that communities should have a bigger say in how they are governed and how their tax money is spent.”

He believes decentralization would make government more accountable and reduce inefficiency. “When local communities have control over their affairs, there’s a stronger incentive to govern responsibly,” he said.

The Government of National Unity: A strategic mistake?

Turning to South Africa’s current political landscape, Roets was critical of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other opposition parties that joined the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“People are going to become disillusioned with the GNU,” he warned. “And the DA, as one of its champions, will be seen as part of the problem rather than the solution.”

He suggested that the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) should seriously consider exiting the GNU. “Strategically, leaving the GNU would be a wise move for the FF+. They could position themselves as a real alternative rather than being complicit in the ANC’s continued governance.”

A new initiative on the horizon

After nearly two decades with AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement, Roets is preparing to launch a new initiative focused on political change in South Africa.

“I’m excited about this new project,” he said. “I’ll have fewer resources than before, but I’ll have much more freedom to manoeuvre and to be vocal.”

While he remained tight-lipped about specific details, he emphasized that his goal is to promote decentralization and self-governance.

The inevitable change in South Africa

Roets acknowledged that the ANC is unlikely to willingly give up power but drew parallels to the fall of apartheid.

“People once thought the National Party would never step down, yet it happened,” he said. “Change is coming, whether for better or worse. The key is ensuring that when change happens, it leads to a more accountable and decentralized system.”

In his view, the collapse of government services and economic decline may ultimately force South Africa toward a new political model. “When people realize that centralized governance has failed, they will demand something different,” he said.

Final thoughts

As South Africa faces mounting political and economic challenges, Roets remains resolute in his mission. With his upcoming initiative, his international advocacy, and his belief in decentralization, he aims to reshape the country’s political landscape.

Whether one sees him as a hero or a troublemaker, one thing is certain: Ernst Roets has no intention of staying silent.

Read also: