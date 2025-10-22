Addressing gossipers in Parly, social media, elsewhere: The truth about O’Sullivan, Moti and BizNews
Addressing gossipers in Parly, social media, elsewhere: The truth about O’Sullivan, Moti and BizNews

BizNews editor Alec Hogg addresses allegations of bias, media funding rumours, and the importance of editorial independence and integrity.
In this conversation with Chris Steyn, BizNews Founder and Editor Alec Hogg addresses rumours on social media and in Parliament that forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan has undue influence over BizNews - as well speculation that he might be funding the news outlet. He also sets out the reasons for BizNews accepting a banner advertisement from the controversial billionaire Zunaid Moti. Describing how BizNews strives to retain independence in the media landscape and avoid bias in coverage, Hogg says: "We don't take sides. We don't play favourites..we serve our community, we serve the BizNews tribe, we do not serve any other interests. And that's because we are driven by a higher purpose."

