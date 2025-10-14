AGOA lifeline: Ginsberg says US dealmakers are ready, but Pretoria’s missing in action
South Africa’s trade future with the US hangs in the balance. Speaking to Alec Hogg from California, Anthony Ginsberg, founder of Ginsberg Global, says Washington’s dealmakers are eager to cut tariffs and revive AGOA — but Pretoria’s lack of representation and lingering ideology are stalling progress. With 600 American companies already in SA and billions in investment waiting, Ginsberg warns that without a business-minded ambassador and pragmatic leadership, the window of opportunity could close fast.
