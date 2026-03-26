ANC losing votes in strongholds “in all directions”: The Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman
In the latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects last night’s by-election results. It was another good night for the Patriotic Alliance (PA). It took the ward in Oudtshoorn with 44 percent of the vote - up from 12 percent. “Now that's a stunning rise. And this is the PA's second consecutive ward pick up over the ANC in two weeks…So the PA are continuing to hurt the ANC.” In another blow to the African National Congress (ANC), the party managed to win only 47% of the vote in Dunoon, Cape Town. “That's a stunning drop of 18 percentage points. It means that in this stronghold, the ANC fell below the 50% mark. That is a very worrying number for the second largest party in the City of Cape Town.” Reviewing the party’s overall by-election performance in recent months, Sussman adds: “...what we saw towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year in township areas in Gauteng, the ANC losing votes in its strongholds in all directions…”
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