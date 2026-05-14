‘It looked completely real’: Another victim speaks out on alleged FXSI deepfake scam

Another victim has come forward to share her experience of allegedly being scammed by FXSI, a company accused of using sophisticated online tactics and deepfake-style advertising to lure victims into fraudulent investments. In this follow-up interview with BizNews, the victim explains how she first encountered the scheme through social media adverts that appeared credible and professionally produced, creating the impression of a legitimate investment opportunity.

The victim shares details how scammers built trust over time through persistent communication and promises of significant returns, before allegedly pressuring them into depositing more money. The interview also explores the emotional toll of the ordeal, the difficulties victims face after realising they have been deceived, and the steps she has taken to report the matter to authorities, including the South African Police Service.

As AI-generated scams and impersonation fraud become increasingly sophisticated, this interview highlights the growing risks facing ordinary South Africans online. The victim’s decision to speak publicly adds to mounting concerns around deepfake financial scams exploiting trusted public figures, media brands, and the credibility of online investment advertising.