Anthony Ginsberg – Trump’s tariffs, SA’s trade gamble and why we’re in the “Dog Box"
South African-born Wall Street veteran Anthony Ginsberg, founder of GinsGlobal, unpacks what Trump’s new trade team really thinks of South Africa, BRICS, and AGOA. From behind-closed-doors insights at the YPO Summit in Los Angeles, Ginsberg tells Alec Hogg why SA’s missing ambassador, misunderstood BEE policies, and Washington’s anti-China pivot could make or break our next US trade deal. A front-row view of Trump-era commercial diplomacy—where business, politics, and power collide.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here
BizNews Reporter