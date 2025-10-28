Balwin CEO Steve Brookes: “South Africa isn’t broken - it just needs hard work and good governance"
Balwin Properties founder and CEO Steve Brookes joins Alec Hogg to unpack how his company defied South Africa’s economic odds - growing revenue by 44%, profit by 33%, and headline earnings by 29% in just six months. Brookes shares why he believes optimism and hard work still pay off in a struggling economy, credits disciplined debt reduction for their success, and highlights how green building innovations are saving homeowners years on their bonds. He also calls out poor governance and infrastructure decay beyond the Western Cape, warning that South Africa’s growth hinges on municipalities that “deliver, not debate.”
