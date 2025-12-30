Interviews
Best of 2025: Dr Frans Cronje - key analysis on politics, economics and more...
elive the best moments from political scientist and SRF chair Frans Cronje in 2025
Relive the best moments from political scientist and SRF chair Dr Frans Cronje in 2025, including analysis of South Africa’s political, economic challenges, ANC struggles, foreign relations, and prospects for growth and reform.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here