BizNews tribe member duped by deepfake Alec Hogg on 'Carte Blanche' loses R24,000 in AI-powered scam

This interview tells the cautionary story of a South African victim who lost over R24,000 after being drawn into a sophisticated online trading scam run through a platform called FXSI. What began with a convincing video advert and seemingly professional “account managers” quickly turned into a high-pressure scheme, with the victim encouraged to make larger deposits and then pressured to pay more to recover losses. The interview highlights how manipulative and believable online investment scams can be, the emotional toll they take on victims, and the importance of verifying any platform before committing money.

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