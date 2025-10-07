BN Briefing: Froneman fears SA's crime crisis; 36ONE tears up BEE playbook; Gold targets $4k
In today's BizNews Briefing: Ex-Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman shares his grave concerns about South Africa's crime wave, while the Patriotic Alliance forces President Ramaphosa's hand in a GNU power play. Discover how money manager 36ONE is tearing up the BEE enrichment playbook with a radical deal for education. Plus, as gold screams towards $4,000 an ounce, Peter Major and Bloomberg weigh in on whether the rally can last.
