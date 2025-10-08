BN Briefing: The lowdown on SA’s land expropriation; Bitcoin at all time highs
In today's BizNews Briefing: We deep-dive into a critical land expropriation test case in Boksburg and its implications for property rights under the new 2024 Act. Stafford Masie argues why Bitcoin is "perfect money" and inevitable. From the Joburg Mining Indaba, Alec Hogg reports on the industry's plea for regulatory certainty amid concerns over a new minerals bill. Also, Tesla plans a cheaper Model Y, and Ray Dalio makes the case for holding gold in your portfolio.
