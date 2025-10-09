BN Briefing: Mkhwanazi on SA's Big Five cartel, Sibanye's new CEO and Nvidia's AI bet
In today's briefing, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi faces parliament, naming two of the alleged 'Big Five' behind the country's drug cartels and revealing the other three are well-known 'tenderpreneurs'. From the Joburg Indaba, Sibanye-Stillwater's new CEO, Richard Stewart, discusses the mining industry's challenges and the vast opportunities awaiting South Africa if it can provide regulatory certainty. Globally, tech giant Nvidia is reportedly set to invest up to $2 billion in Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI, which is now seeking to raise $20 billion. Plus, Cristiano Ronaldo makes history as the first footballer to become a billionaire, with his net worth climbing to $1.4 billion.
