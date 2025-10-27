BN Briefing: Zille’s Joburg business blueprint; PnP’s profit push; Moti on Miller, Mantengu
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Helen Zille reveals her blueprint to rescue Johannesburg - from stabilising finances to eradicating corruption. Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers reports major progress in his turnaround strategy, with losses sharply reduced and optimism returning to investors. Zunaid Moti comments on Mantengu allegations, and Javier Milei wins big in Argentina. Plus, a reminder from Ronald Reagan on tariffs - and why protectionism still comes at a heavy cost.
