BN Briefing: WeBuyCars; Herman Mashaba; Balwin's CEO; Myanmar scams and Argentina's market surge
Today's BizNews Briefing covers WeBuyCars' profit surge despite a share drop , Herman Mashaba's hint at a possible one-term run for Johannesburg mayor , Balwin Properties' CEO Steve Brooks on strong results and the importance of good governance, the escape of 41 South Africans from human trafficking/scamming in Myanmar, and the Argentine market boom following Javier Milei's election victory.
