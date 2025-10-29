BN Briefing: Zille vs Mashaba heats up Joburg race; ANC’s chrome tax slammed; Renergen updates
In today’s BizNews Briefing, Alec Hogg unpacks the fiery showdown between Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba as the battle for Johannesburg’s mayorship kicks into gear a year ahead of the elections. The war of words between the DA and ActionSA leaders signals an intense contest ahead. Also in the spotlight, mining expert Peter Major tears into the ANC’s proposed 25% Chrome export tax - calling it one of the government’s “worst ideas yet.” Plus, updates on Glencore and Renergen.
