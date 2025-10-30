BN Briefing: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions; Mozambique gas revival falters; Google, Microsoft, Meta
In today's BizNews Briefing: Mozambique’s $50 billion gas project - touted to double the nation’s economy - hits new turbulence as ExxonMobil withdraws, despite TotalEnergies lifting a years-long force majeure. Donald Trump and China’s President Xi strike a surprisingly positive tone in their long-awaited meeting, calming global trade fears, while Wall Street cheers strong AI-driven earnings from Microsoft, Meta and Alphabet.
