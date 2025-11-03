BN Briefing: Deep dive with Dawie Roodt, Treasury overspending ahead of medium-term budget
In today's BizNews Briefing: Ahead of next week’s medium-term budget, economist Dawie Roodt joins Alec Hogg to unpack South Africa’s fiscal tightrope - from government overspending and tax fatigue to the limits of squeezing more revenue out of a struggling economy. A reflection on why bread-and-butter issues are finally starting to outweigh political loyalties for voters.
