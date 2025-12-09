Interviews
BizNews Briefing: Glencore saves jobs, Famous Brands expands & Spar takes a hit
Join Alec Hogg for another episode of the BizNews Briefing
Eskom’s deal with Glencore halts ferrochrome retrenchments, Famous Brands targets Malaysia growth, Spar swallows a R4.8bn European exit, Thungela beats coal guidance, MultiChoice completes its JSE delisting, and the BIS raises fresh bubble warnings over gold and US stocks.
