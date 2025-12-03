BN Daybreak: Bitcoin surges; Michael Dell's $6.25B pledge; FirstRand's UK fight

In Today's BizNews Daybreak: Bitcoin surges 7.5% overnight to $92,754, while global markets are mostly green. Michael Dell pledges $6.25 billion to jumpstart investment accounts for 25 million American children. FirstRand fights a UK regulator on motor commission proposals, while local property markets brighten. Investment guru David Shapiro suggests South African long-dated government debt and the informal sector as top investment picks.

