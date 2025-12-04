BN Daybreak: US blocks SA from G20; Steenhuisen answers critics; Walmart’s local launch
Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms the US will not invite South Africa to the G20, citing the ANC's radical policies. John Steenhuisen sets the record straight on his qualifications and finances. Plus, Walmart opens its first African stores , and Glencore shares surge following a strategy update.
