Interviews
BN Daybreak: Vodacom takes control of Safaricom; Meta cuts Metaverse spend; Rand breaks R17/$
Join host Alec Hogg for another episode of the BizNews Daybreak
Vodacom secures control of Safaricom in a R36bn deal , while Meta plans to slash metaverse budgets to focus on AI. The Rand rallies below R17/$ despite US tensions. Plus, FirstRand’s optimistic trading update and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen on the foot and mouth crisis.
Watch here
Listen here