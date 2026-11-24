Two weeks ago, Corné Mulder believed a DA, ActionSA and FF Plus deal for Gauteng's metros could be done within a week. By the time he spoke to Alec Hogg again, it was falling apart. Mulder said his last attempt to get Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba around one table ended with Zille agreeing and Mashaba refusing. With ActionSA leaning towards the ANC, MK and the EFF, he came up with a name for what was taking shape: a "coalition of the damned". He argued that two DA court cases had handed the ANC's Lesufi camp its argument, said this was Cyril Ramaphosa's moment to show leadership, and asked where ActionSA's new voters thought their votes were going. He also discussed what a new Gauteng bloc could mean for the FF Plus's seat in the GNU..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:03): Two weeks ago, Corné Mulder sat with me and said Gauteng could be sorted out within a week. DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, three metros, no ANC, full control. A week came and went, and then last Friday he tried one last thing: get Helen Zille and Herman Mashaba into a room. No aides, no strangers, just the two of them. Zille said yes.According to Mulder, Mashaba said he would not be in the same room as that woman. Now ActionSA is heading into a deal with the ANC, MK and the EFF, and the DA has offered the ANC 93 mayoralties nationally. So has the man who called this a once-in-a-lifetime reset just watched it all fall apart? Corné Mulder is with us. You were quite optimistic last time we spoke, Corné, and many South Africans as well. Two hundred thousand people have watched that video. Watching it again, I see there's a lot of reason for hope, but it appears as though that hope has now vanished.Corné Mulder (01:14): Yes, Alec, thank you very much for the opportunity. It's unfortunate. I'm an optimist. I will never give up and will continue trying. And maybe I should be realistic, to understand that the things that we want to achieve to turn South Africa around and get us going in the right direction may be a bigger challenge than we thought, and maybe a little bit more difficult to get rid of the rotten apples than I thought. What I said two weeks ago was absolutely the logical thing.That's the thing that should have happened. There was no reason why it couldn't happen. And then, unfortunately, it's very difficult to negotiate and mediate between parties when one of the partners says: before we talk, before we agree on anything, before we even sit down to talk, the other party has to take away from the whole discussion their number one candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane, and if they don't do that, there's nothing to discuss. Now, you can do that, and you can open your process of negotiation in that fashion, but I don't think you should then expect any success. And I continued to try. As you correctly pointed out, in a last desperate attempt I reached out to Helen Zille and Mr Mashaba last Friday, and I said, it seems this is the elephant in the room, because of personality clashes. And with all due respect, it comes from Mr Mashaba, in the sense that he says he's not prepared to talk unless Helen Zille is removed.I did reach out and I said, well, fine, can't we just sit around the table and try to sort this out once and for all? I think that is what the electorate expects of all of us. Helen agreed and Mr Mashaba refused. That's just what happened.Alec Hogg (02:48): And what do you make of that? Because Herman is a man with a deep faith. We all know that to forgive is divine. Whatever slight she may have done to him, is it unforgivable?Corné Mulder (03:04): Nothing is unforgivable if we are serious about South Africa. Nothing. I think we should take our instructions not from our own preferences. We should take our instructions from what the electorate says. And the electorate, as far as I'm concerned, indicated very clearly what they want in this election. You can go through the results throughout South Africa. They punished political parties like the ANC. They punished the EFF. They clearly indicated they do not want to see more of that. They wanted to see change, to see a new beginning. And that's why I said I think this is the opportunity to reset coalition governments in South Africa. We have to, because whether we like it or not, coalitions are the way forward. That's what's going to play out and that's what's going to happen. But then we need to reset them and restore the trust of the public that coalitions are the answer. And the only way to reset them is to start afresh. And that could have been done, as you correctly pointed out in the beginning. We could have taken charge of those three metros and some other places like Emfuleni and Mogale City, by bringing those three parties together with their majorities, and moved forward. Unfortunately, it seems that ActionSA has decided to take a different route, and I think it's the wrong route. That's just my view.Alec Hogg (04:18): Is it maybe, or could it be, some elaborate negotiating tactic? We've still got a day to go. It all closes off presumably midnight tomorrow night, when it's fourteen days after the results were published in the Government Gazette. Is it possible, in your experience, that this could happen?Corné Mulder (04:40): I'll be very surprised. Where we are at this very moment, we don't have the final answer. The ANC is still in their NEC meeting. They announced that they will make a public announcement tomorrow afternoon. But all indications are quite clear that it seems they are going to go with the ActionSA, MK, EFF group to form coalition governments. And that would mean that they would exclude the Democratic Alliance. They'll exclude, obviously, the Freedom Front Plus.I'll be very much surprised if something different comes out of it. It's still possible. It can happen. We don't know. But all indications at this stage are that they would go that route and create that kind of coalition.Alec Hogg (05:23): Why would you be surprised? Because to a rational mind, it makes absolute sense. To an irrational mind, to an emotive mind, to a racist mind, it doesn't make sense, for all of this to happen. We're just looking at what social media is saying, and there are a lot of emotions coming out there. But surely to goodness, what's right for South Africa is good governance.Corné Mulder (05:46): Yes. No, unfortunately I have not seen sufficient rational minds in our politics at all. We need some more rational minds and less irrationality, less emotional responses and less "my own party first". I think what will in the end bring the whole thing to a close and get the upper hand is the internal battle within the ANC, for the soul of the ANC.Because my interpretation, as I saw the first responses coming from the NEC the previous weekend, is that it seems the Lesufi faction is fully in control of the party: the Gauteng approach, which is a radical approach that wants to unite so-called black parties, whatever that may mean in the year 2026. It seems that that is in full-blown control of the ANC. The president, who was supposed to take a more rational kind of approach, left for the US to attend some conference and some meetings there. He's back now, but it will take lots of leadership and courage for him to turn the party back to rationality. Because if it's in the best interest of South Africa, then obviously the answer can't be to create this. Because what does the public expect? The public expects change at local level. That's what the election results clearly indicate. They expect change. They want to see service delivery, they don't want to see corruption. Now, I've got an open mind. Anyone is welcome to come and convince me that putting a government together with the ANC, MK, the EFF and ActionSA, which seems to be on the cards, is now suddenly going to bring us service delivery. They've failed. All of them failed, as far as I'm concerned. Secondly, suddenly they are going to become devoted people committed to no corruption? I didn't see any miracle happen. I didn't see lightning strike somewhere. That's going to change? All of that won't change. Corné Mulder (07:45): So what the public expected, and what the election results said quite clearly: exactly the opposite is now going to be implemented. And this morning, my mind works that way, something came to me in the early hours of the morning. I wanted to try and phrase this coalition, this thing that we are seeing playing out at the moment, and the phrase that came to my mind was "coalition of the damned".And then I said, well, I'm not sure exactly what that would mean; English is not my first language. So I went onto the internet and I asked, explain to me what that would entail. And let me just tell you what came out of that. It says it could be a phrase used to describe an alliance of parties, groups or people that the speaker views as undesirable, extreme, desperate, outcast or doomed to fail.Corné Mulder (08:37): Now, if I look at this coalition that is happening in front of our eyes, this is how I experience it, this is how I see it. And then it goes further. It says it evokes something cursed, unholy or inherently flawed: a partnership of the wrong people forced together by circumstances rather than shared principles. I think that's exactly what we are seeing. That's exactly what is now being put together as the so-called solution for South Africa, and the electorate, rightly so, should feel very much dismayed. And I know that ActionSA, for example, tells us, no, no, no, they have been rewarded for the excellent way that they were governing in Tshwane. I'm not sure that those facts are correct, because one should remember that was a coalition government between ActionSA, the ANC and the EFF. If that coalition was rewarded for good governance, why did the ANC fall back so dramatically in Tshwane? Why did the EFF fall back so dramatically in Tshwane? So what happened? Approximately 180,000 additional people now voted for ActionSA in Tshwane. Where did they come from? They didn't come from the DA, they didn't come from the Freedom Front Plus or the IFP. They were disillusioned ANC people who did not vote in the previous election, or did vote for the ANC, and this time decided, we don't want to vote for the ANC any longer. And where did they go? They didn't become more radical and go to MK or the EFFThey went to ActionSA, and the perception obviously was that ActionSA is part of the good guys, let me put it that way, who should form a coalition in terms of those kinds of principles and those kinds of values. How those voters are going to react now that they are being taken back into the ANC's fold, I'm not so sure. And I saw this morning that Mr Mashaba said last night, and that's amazing, given the ANC did the worst of all these parties, Mr Mashaba responds by saying the ANC must decide who they want to govern with in Johannesburg, ActionSA or the Democratic Alliance. Why on earth do we want to give the ANC that choice? It just doesn't make sense, and that's why I think my description of the coalition of the damned will be proven correct.Alec Hogg (10:50): There's a wonderful book about Abraham Lincoln called Team of Rivals. In fact, RW Johnson referred me to it some time ago. It was an excellent example of how statesmanship brings together rival parties, or people who have different points of view, which he had in his very young party at the time, and welds them into one of the greater governments the world's ever seen. Is there any hope of that happening at the last minute with Cyril Ramaphosa, where he will prevail over the Lesufi faction? And I'd like you to park that while you also answer: how come Lesufi's got so much power if his ANC in Gauteng has been going backwards at a rate of knots? Corné Mulder (11:35): Yes, well, let me start with Mr Lesufi first. I think what played into this positioning of the ANC towards the Lesufi faction, and that kind of response, is that maybe the DA made two specific mistakes, with dire consequences, unfortunately. The one was when they challenged the ANC's problem with its lists at the Electoral Court, by saying they support the fact that the ANC should not be allowed to participate in those councils because of the mistake that the ANC made. Technically, the DA was absolutely correct and within its rights to do exactly that, but strategically it seems to have been a fatal flaw or mistake, because that has been put right up front by the ANC to say the Democratic Alliance wanted to defeat and destroy us by going to court. They should have stayed out of that fight. So that's the one end. The other part of that same mistake was exactly the same: when the DA also went to the Electoral Court to try and get ActionSA off the ballot, because the argument was that their lists were faulty because they just submitted one name. They went to court to challenge that and say they should not be allowed to participate. That is also a final red line from ActionSA's point of view. So those two court cases, whoever took that decision, may have been technically right, but politically and strategically they were fatal flaws, both of them, and they have consequences for all sides.So I think the Lesufi faction basically came out and said, these people want to destroy the ANC, we cannot play into their hands, because of that we have to protect ourselves. ActionSA comes along, throws us a beautiful lifeline, let's grab that and go forward.But with regard to Mr Ramaphosa, the question you asked: this is his moment. Whether he's got the leadership ability to put down his stamp, his authority, in the ANC, and to take it in the rational, correct direction, will determine what his legacy will be in the end. But I'm not convinced. If I'm wrong, I'm wrong and I'll apologise, but from what I've seen over the last couple of years, I'm not convinced that he will take that stance and say, this is what we do, this is the leadership I give, this is what we need to do in the best interest of South Africa.It's not in the ANC's interest to give a lifeline to MK or the EFF, for example, which will now happen if they go down this route. You must understand that the ANC lost 766 wards in this election. ActionSA only took 54 of those, all of them in Gauteng, and that's why we've got this problem in Gauteng. But if you look nationally, it was MK that took more than 308 of the 766 wards. That is their real threat. So it may be that the Lesufi faction thinks it's the best thing now to become friends with MK and combine, but if Mr Ramaphosa makes a stand and asks what's in South Africa's interest, what's in the ANC's best interest, it's exactly the opposite. But I don't have high hopes that that is going to hold and come through this. Corné Mulder (14:29): And remember also, with all due respect, Mr Ramaphosa is to a very large extent at the end of his tenure as president. He's got, at best, maybe 12 months to go. The ANC elects new leadership next year, this time or earlier. And the ANC has a tendency to recall presidents. It could happen. If he's lucky, he'll be allowed to go the full term to 2029. That may also play a role in his decision, because he may think that if he takes the right stance and does the right thing, he will definitely be recalled. So it may also be that he thinks, maybe I should go along with the Lesufi kind of approach, and that will take me through to 2029. But on both sides, it's not in the best interest of South Africa.Anyone must come and convince me now: if we get these kinds of coalitions in the economic heartland of South Africa, does anyone think that we're going to see direct foreign investment suddenly flowing into Johannesburg or Tshwane or Ekurhuleni, or through Gauteng? Why would anyone do that? Why do we think that there will suddenly be service delivery? And with all due respect to Mr Mashaba, even if he now becomes the mayor of Johannesburg, it seems he is now convinced he will be able to control the ANC, MK and the EFF and convince them to become champions of service delivery, honesty and no corruption. Maybe he will, I don't know. Alec Hogg (16:12): You mentioned the blunder by the DA in going to court. I'd love to get your insight into the proposals that the DA made, because from what I understand, in coalition governments you govern together. But what the DA put on the table, from my reading of it, and you're far, far more astute on these matters, was that the DA would govern in its areas, in other words Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, and ActionSA would govern in Tshwane without any interference from the DA. That doesn't sound like a coalition to me. And secondly, if that were to be the case, what happens if ActionSA messes up in Tshwane? Is the DA just... you've signed up to a deal, so you've got to carry on for five years?Corné Mulder (17:06): Yes, you are right, it's not a typical coalition government. It's basically about giving them confidence and supply: you assist them to govern, and they govern exclusively in Tshwane, you govern exclusively in Johannesburg, et cetera. Now, it's not so far-fetched, because at the beginning of these discussions, ActionSA was thinking along the same lines. They had the same kind of thing. And the reason why both of these parties opted for this kind of arrangement is the very poisonous, toxic relationship between the two parties, which says: if we try to govern together, it's toxic, it will not work, there will be conflict from day one. Which is completely unfortunate, because that's not what the public wants to see.So ActionSA's idea was that they govern Tshwane exclusively, alone, with the support of the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus. That the same would be the case, from their perspective and their proposal, with regard to the DA in Ekurhuleni. And that they would then try to work out some kind of cohabitation, joint governance, in Johannesburg, but on the precondition that Helen Zille must step aside, Mashaba would also step aside, and the DA must bring somebody else, somebody new. That was the original thinking from ActionSA's point of view. So the DA has now come with the same kind of thing, but obviously saying we want to be in charge of Johannesburg.That could have been seen, as far as I'm concerned, if people were prepared to discuss these things, as an opening statement, an opening kind of proposal. Then we start to negotiate about that and see what mechanisms we can find, and how we accommodate each other, to prevent exactly what you say could happen, where one goes completely wrong. How do you deal with that kind of thing? But then you should be able to talk to one another and come to some kind of conclusion. How do you negotiate? How do you mediate if one party says, I'm not prepared to discuss anything unless these two people depart from the scene altogether? Not only not being around as mayoral candidates, not even as councillors; they would just disappear altogether.And I must be fair: in the end, the Democratic Alliance's last proposal was that they would withdraw their candidate, Brink, in Tshwane, but then the quid pro quo should be that they should be allowed to go ahead with their candidate in Johannesburg. Now, the fact that these things could not be sorted out gives the ball back to the ANC, the party that did the worst nationally, as far as I'm concerned.Corné Mulder (19:31): They can decide what's going to happen in terms of the future, and luckily they've got this wonderful history of good governance and corruption. We should all be very happy. I was thinking, with all due respect, how does one react to these things? I said, well, maybe we should go to the movies, and the movie that we should go and watch is The Lion King. If you remember The Lion King, there comes a time when, because of jealousy and vengeance and all those kinds of things, the brother, Scar, becomes the one in charge, with all the hyenas. That's where we are heading at the moment. But I'm not despondent. The reality is that we can still change this around, maybe not at this point, but South Africans must take note: we will not give up, and we will not let this slip into the abyss. We cannot allow that, and we won't.Alec Hogg (20:26): Corné, what about the resistance from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and in Limpopo? We haven't heard from the other provinces yet, but those two are quite set against this proposal that has been put on the table by Lesufi and co.Corné Mulder (20:42): Exactly. We will have to see how that is going to play out, because if this is taken to its logical conclusion, then obviously these parties, the ANC, ActionSA (I think they've got one or two seats in eThekwini) and the EFF, must assist and make it possible for MK to take charge of eThekwini. And we see what's happening also in Limpopo, where in Polokwane they created a form of government recently and elected a mayor. So it will imply that those provinces, or those structures of the ANC, will have to step back and accept it. So that is all part of the conflict internally.And then we saw what happened yesterday in Emfuleni. In Emfuleni, the DA, us and some other parties are in a position to put the government together without the ANC, without ActionSA, without MK, without the EFF. We've got a majority, and we should be allowed to do that. That's what democracy is all about. What happened? They made the meeting ungovernable by turning over tables and throwing chairs and stuff. What kind of grouping is this? Is this perhaps part of a coalition of the damned? And that is what we should expect. So I think the electorate must take a close look at where ActionSA is taking us, with all due respect. And then we must do what we need to do going forward. Alec Hogg (22:10): Michael Beaumont was a very good guest on BizNews TV, very articulate, very intelligent, and he certainly got rid of a number of the narratives that are going around, ie that he hates the DA because John Steenhuisen had an affair with his ex-wife and she left him, whatever. Which really, as he said, was sixteen years ago, and he's very happily married now, thank you very much.So I found that he was perhaps the more logical of the ActionSA duo, whereas Mashaba is the spokesperson, the one who stirs up the emotions of the public. That's just how it looked to me. Given that there is rationality within the ActionSA camp at the very top, is it not possible that something could be discussed with him? Could you not put him in a room with Helen Zille?Corné Mulder (23:13): Yes, I know Michael very well, and as you correctly describe him, he is a very intelligent person. He is destined to take a positive route in our political life, he will go places, and I'm very happy for that. I think he is quite an astute politician in that sense. But I think the problem, with all due respect, and it's not only with regard to ActionSA, it applies to all organisations and political parties: if you do not have a democratically elected structure in terms of how you elect your leadership, it becomes very difficult.And I think, with all due respect, this whole process is being steered to a large extent by the likes of Mr Mashaba. Michael plays a very important role, but you must remember, Michael was in charge of the negotiations in this process. Mr Mashaba delegated that to Michael and his team. We also met with them. So he already played a very pivotal role in that whole process. You have to see beyond the individual called Helen Zille. Surely the Freedom Front Plus has many reasons why we would be very much against the Democratic Alliance. We were the victims of a whole election campaign: "Don't vote for the Freedom Front Plus", basically. Should I take that personally now, after the election, and say I refuse to accept that, and now work with the EFF and MK? I won't do that, because in principle it's the wrong thing to do. That's not what the electorate wants. You have to do the right thing.But yes, Michael is a very important player in this, where we are at the moment, but I think it's beyond the pale in terms of what we can still achieve, I really think.Alec Hogg (24:56): He made the point in our conversation that politicians need a thick skin. Well, at the moment it appears as though the politicians doing the negotiating do not have thick skins, and I would suggest that's pretty much across the board.Corné Mulder (25:12): Politicians should have a thick skin, and they should also operate with the truth. It goes further than just a thick skin. Your yes must be yes and your no must be no, and what you say today must still be valid later, so that I can work with that, so that I can do something with that. I cannot have a situation where the leader of a party says, I will never, not in a million years, work with the ANC, and people hear that and they believe that, and then at a later stage the ANC is the solution.How do you keep credibility? How do you keep the trust of the public? Of course I know political circumstances change, but surely if you are led by principles and the truth, you keep moving in the same direction throughout. I need to be convinced that going the route of the ANC, MK and the EFF is in the best interest of South Africa. Suddenly, as I've said, they are now going to stop all corruption. They are absolutely committed and devoted to service delivery. I'm not convinced at all. And I know the argument that comes from that side: forget about the ideological and policy differences between some of these parties, local government is only about service delivery. Yes, in theory that's correct. But it also means that it should be done with integrity, without corruption, without all the wrong things that we've seen over the last 30 years. And as I've said, I'm not convinced that there's any reason to believe that it's now going to be different. Why should it be different? It's not going to be different.Alec Hogg (26:46): Corné, I think the other thing that confuses people on the outside is that we have a government of national unity where certain parties have worked together. They've taken that to KZN, where they've worked as a government of provincial unity, which has worked really well. And many people say the government of national unity hasn't achieved much. Well, look at what was inherited and what the alternative could have been; that's a starting point. But I need to understand: why is it that the most obvious thing would be to take this further down the line, and it isn't being allowed to happen? Not just in Gauteng, where we've always been told there's a rogue ANC, but now presumably in the whole country. Corné Mulder (27:40): Yes, well, I think the first point that one must understand in that discussion is, remember, ActionSA is not part of the government of national unity. So if you take that model through to local government, it should exclude ActionSA, and ActionSA currently plays a pivotal role in what's happening on the ground.Secondly, the government of national unity came into being in 2024 because of the circumstances at that time. It was formed because of an election result in 2024, and the most prominent argument was, the DA said, we have to do this to prevent what? The doomsday coalition. Because there was the alternative that the ANC could have gone with MK and the EFF, and to prevent that, the government of national unity was formed.The difference this time around is that MK and the EFF are no longer that threat. There's no longer a doomsday coalition that we have to be scared about, because their support has diminished to such an extent. The EFF fell from 10 to 6%; MK is to a very large extent contained within KZN. So we could have gone the opposite route, where the doomsday coalition is no longer a threat, unless they are brought back into the system, which is now being proposed, with the ANC, and given some life. Why would we do that? Nobody understands. It shouldn't be necessary or relevant that we go that way.Corné Mulder (29:03): And obviously the ANC must make that calculation. Do they really want to go with the MK-EFF combination, with ActionSA just facilitating the whole process? Or do they want to act in the best interest of South Africa? At this moment we don't know what the conclusion is going to be, because the ANC has not pronounced publicly. And we may all be surprised and say, fine, sanity prevailed, with all due respect, within the ANC, and they took a rational decision in the best interest of the country: they are not going to go with MK, they are not going to go with the EFF. Bad luck, ActionSA, you tried but you failed. We will do the right thing. They still may come with that kind of result, and you'll know by tomorrow. But I am not convinced that that's going to be the case. I think there's a feeling in the ANC itself that they are in dire straits. They see that the country has turned against them, and this is a lifeline to try and rescue themselves. And the irony is that this is now being formed around a kind of racial approach, to say there should be black unity, et cetera, et cetera. I don't think that's the route South Africa should take. It's not going to bring economic growth, and it will lead to further stagnation and the downturn.But the wonderful thing is, I'm not convinced that a single vote that went to ActionSA in this election went to them to achieve this result. They went there for exactly the opposite reason. And the fact that people voted there this time around should not make us despondent. Those people are still there. They will be joined by thousands more. We should just pick up the baton, give leadership and take people on the right course. And I think we can make a breakthrough, maybe not this time, but definitely when the next election comes around. And hopefully that's 2029 or sooner.Alec Hogg (30:49): You did point us to the Constitution and how the next national election could be in May next year. Is there anything that can happen on a local level? Let's just say that, as you call it, the doomsday coalitions get together. Is that five years done? Corné Mulder (31:09): Yes. Unfortunately, section 50 of the Constitution only provides for a national election, and the provinces go with that; obviously it's combined. And it clearly says you can do that three years after the previous election. So that happens on the 30th of May next year, and then an election must be held within 90 days. But that's only at national level, and I think it becomes a little bit unlikely, because the ANC may now have the support of MK, the EFF and others, and ActionSA, for what it's worth, in terms of preventing that.But the problem is there's no similar mechanism at local government level to have a reset. The only way you're going to see a reset at local level is council by council. In other words, let's say Johannesburg finds it impossible to pass a budget, and they try again and they can't pass a budget. Then they're at risk of being put under administration, and that could lead to the dissolution of the council and a new election. But that's in one council. All the others remain. So we are basically stuck with the result that we've had since the 4th of November, for the full five-year term. Alec Hogg (32:13): Helen Zille has reportedly said she's ready to go onto the opposition benches, give them hell, and wait until this coalition of the damned, as you've called it, collapses. Do you think that's a sensible approach?Corné Mulder (32:32): Well, I can't speak on Helen's behalf, but that's how politics works. You've given it your best, you asked the electorate to support you. The DA did quite well in Johannesburg. They did not achieve the clear majority that they hoped for; I said they wouldn't. But their seats went up by 20, from 71 to 91, which is good. But it's not sufficient, and they cannot form a coalition. So what do you do? The logical thing is then to go into opposition, and let the others who want to play their hand show whether they can deliver or collapse.So I think it's logical, and the same question applies to the Freedom Front Plus in some of these councils. I've said all along, if that's the case, we will go into opposition. My party will go into opposition and we will play an opposition role. But finally, it's for the electorate out there to decide who they would like to support going forward: those who walked a straight line and did the right thing, or others who took other turn-offs. If Helen says that she wants to go into opposition, I think from her perspective and from the DA's point of view, that's the right thing to do. Alec Hogg (33:40): And then finally, when you became leader of the Freedom Front Plus, you had question marks about remaining in the government of national unity. I know we had that conversation. Given the possibility, or I suppose, the way you've been shaping it, the probability that what you call the coalition of the damned will include the ANC, where does that put you in the government of national unityCorné Mulder (34:06): Yes, well, I think there is still, despite all the problems, general support for the idea of a government of national unity, and there are some positives, whether one likes it or not. That's just the fact and the reality. The Freedom Front Plus, I think, has done very well. Although we've got only one executive position, we all know that we did very well in Correctional Services. So I think that remains the reality, and the last thing I want to do is react in a knee-jerk way and say, because of what happens at local level now, we storm out of the government of national unity. No, I don't think we should do that. It will depend. It could be that, under pressure from the new grouping, the ANC may come under pressure to kick us out of the government of national unity, to kick the Democratic Alliance out and bring in MK and the EFF. That will be beyond our control, and it could practically happen, depending on the ANC's leadership election coming next year. If certain candidates win that election, they may decide to reconfigure the government of national unity and kick us out. That will not be because we didn't do our job. It will be because we are in conflict with their perception of what's in the best interest of South Africa. Alec Hogg (35:18): But isn't that the obvious next step if this coalition of the damned is put together? It's not going to be you making the call, it's going to be Ramaphosa making the call. Because if he supports this as the leader of the party, or the collective, as they love to say in the ANC, if the collective makes a decision that this is the way we're going, then surely it should be taken to the next level all over the country. And boy, watch the rand then. Corné Mulder (35:44): That's logical. Yes, that is logical. But I think Mr Ramaphosa also knows, in the back of his mind, that the precondition for MK and the EFF to go into the government of national unity is his departure. So if he takes that route, and he's still the president and he's got all the authority in terms of the Constitution, he knows that he's the first person who will suffer because of that election. He'll be the first victim of that kind of change, and they will elect a new president. So that is where we are as far as that is concerned. But let me try to conclude in a positive manner. Although things may not look rosy at the moment, I've said in the past, I'm an optimist. I am not convinced that the vast majority of South Africans, from all communities, will be happy with what is now being put together. On the contrary, it may unleash an energy and enthusiasm to take care of that at the next opportunity at the polls. And I think that is what we should work for, because that would be in the best interest of the country. Not short-term gain of "I've got a chain and I don't want you to have the mayoral chain". That is small politics. I'm interested in real politics, big politics. Alec Hogg (36:55): Corné, a last thought from my side, and I'd love your thinking on this. If we have a look at Enoch Godongwana, Ramokgopa, even Gwede Mantashe, they understand how important the economy is. They are very close to Ramaphosa, they are powerful within the ANC, and surely they aren't ready to be put out to pasture just yet by the grouping who see things very differently. Surely, in my head, again being rational, looking at this, they will prevail in whatever they want. Now, if they prevail in this coalition of the damned, well, it has to have a knock-on effect elsewhere. But if they prevail in a different sense, in that there's a different coalition that's put together, is that not a good thing for South Africa and for stability?Corné Mulder (37:53): Yes, it will be an experiment. Yes, it will be a better thing. It will be much better than what we're going to see now, and it will be an improvement. By tomorrow evening, we will know whether they prevailed or not. It may be that they will not prevail, because it will take guts. They'll have to make a stand in their own NEC, most likely going against an emotional, irrational majority at this stage, and say, this is what we need to do, and convince them to take the right decision.Alec Hogg (37:53): Even though you didn't want the ANC in, in the first place.Corné Mulder (38:22): Maybe they will prevail; tomorrow we will know. But if they fail, then we have this problem to deal with. But we know South Africans: they will not give up. They will just regroup and they will be motivated, and we will go forward until we succeed. There's no doubt in my mind about that.But yes, if they can prevail, then we should do what is necessary, in the sense that the electorate clearly indicated they want to see less of the ANC, less of the EFF, less of MK. There was a shift amongst the black electorate, a dramatic shift in this election. Where did that shift go? It did not go to the radical left progressive forces. It went to what they believed to be the more realistic, moderate option, which they thought was ActionSA. They made a mistake. Alec Hogg (39:15): Corné Mulder, the longest-serving MP in South Africa. He has insights that we always appreciate, and not just me, many members of the business community. Pretty much every time we have a conversation on issues like this, where we're all trying to make sense of it, hundreds of thousands of people watch and get their own insights. We thank him as always. He's the leader of the Freedom Front Plus. I'm Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge.