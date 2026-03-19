BNC#8 truth over hype: Magnus Heystek on investing, independence, and winning in a tough economy
Magnus Heystek built his career on questioning narratives and pursuing truth - first in journalism, then in financial advice. From navigating market volatility to championing global investing, his journey reflects resilience and independence. In a challenging South African economy, his message is clear: think critically, stay global, and never compromise on honest, objective advice.
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