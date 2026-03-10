BNC#8: New US envoy Brent Bozell’s first public address in SA: Trade, trust and tough truths
In his first public address since arriving in South Africa, new US Ambassador Brent Bozell delivered a candid keynote that mixed optimism about the country’s economic potential with sharp warnings about the direction of bilateral relations. Speaking to the BizNews Conference audience and later in a short Q&A with Alec Hogg, Bozell praised South Africa’s entrepreneurial depth, financial sophistication and strategic importance to Washington, while arguing that policy uncertainty, BEE-related ownership requirements, expropriation fears, rural safety concerns and Pretoria’s alignment with adversaries such as Iran are undermining investor confidence. He pointed to major recent US investments by Visa, Google, Microsoft and Amazon as proof of America’s long-term commitment, but stressed that stronger ties will depend on reciprocity, clearer rules and a more level playing field. His core message: the US still sees South Africa as a potentially important partner, but patience is wearing thin and the moment calls for candour, reform and renewed non-alignment.
