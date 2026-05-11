Boxer’s bold expansion drive pays off as discount retailer pushes deeper into SA market
Discount retailer Boxer is accelerating its expansion strategy with 50 new stores added over the past year and a growing focus on liquor outlets attached to supermarkets. In an interview with BizNews, Marek Masojada says the retailer remains confident in its low-cost model despite mounting pressure from rising energy costs and intensifying competition. With a new KZN distribution centre now online, strong cash generation and plans for 60 more stores, Boxer is betting big on value-conscious South African consumers.
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Edited transcript of the interview