More by-election blows for the ANC and Steenhuisen’s future… — The Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman

In the latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn and analyst Wayne Sussman, he dissects last night’s by-elections in which the Democratic Alliance (DA) won two seats off the African National Congress (ANC), one in the Cape Winelands and another in the West Coast. “…it’s clear that the ANC are in big trouble in the Western Cape,” Sussman says. The ANC’s reversal of fortune continued in Gauteng where voter support in one of its traditional strongholds fell from 73% to 57%. “This means that if the party had to continue with this trajectory or this trend line, they will no longer be the largest party in a key municipality like Mogale City after 2026. So across the board, the ANC having a difficult night.” Sussman also previews today’s Press Conference by embattled DA leader John Steenhuisen. “I think today will be a press conference on John Steenhuisen’s terms where he will get to put …his side of the story. And I'm sure it's going to be a very difficult day for him, but he'll want to pen his own obiutuary as the party leader.”

