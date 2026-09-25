Andy Calitz on Eskom, the job he didn't get, and what came next

Listen here.He was on the shortlist to run Eskom and lost out to André de Ruyter. Years later, Andy Calitz, who ran South Africa's transmission grid before a career that took him from Shell to Gazprom's control room and the helm of LNG Canada, still thinks about it most weeks. In conversation with Alec Hogg, he called load shedding a South African own goal with no equal among significant countries, and said Germany scored one of its own. He explained why the world's largest machine has nobody in charge of it, why no energy source is truly clean, how Sasol's Secunda plant out-emits an entire European country, and why South Africa keeps losing offshore gas investment to its neighbours. And he had one blunt message for voters about what they are entitled to demand..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.