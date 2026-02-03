CemAir at 20: The survivor airline now partnering SAA - Miles van der Molen
From courtroom battles to code-share partners. Cemair founder Miles van der Molen explains why teaming up with SAA now makes commercial sense, how airline partnerships really work, and what this means for ticket prices, competition and the future of South African aviation.
Watch here:
Listen here:
By BizNews reporter