Chris Nicholson: The Unholy Pact between the ANC and the Nats
The inquest into the Apartheid-era killings of the Cradock Four reopens next month. In this interview with Chris Steyn, retired judge Chris Nicholson, who wrote Permanent Removal: Who killed the Cradock Four, speaks about the sinister reasons why State Security Council members ordered the killings have escaped justice. “I think the senior leadership of the ANC, as with the senior leadership of the Nats, came together and had an unholy pact in terms of which they said, we'll let the rats and mice be prosecuted, but we'll steer clear. So part of that unholy pact - and there are letters to that effect - shows that they were to be left alone. The hierarchy, the senior members of the ANC and the senior members of the Nat government were not to be touched.” Nicholson now remains hopeful, albeit sceptical, that the findings of the reopened inquest and outcomes of the current Truth and Reconciliation (TRC) Case Inquiry would bring the necessary justice. “…the sad thing to me is that it'll be another commission that will make findings with recommendations. And then will the politicians carry out the recommendations? That always seems to be the problem.”
Edited transcript of the interview