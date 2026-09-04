After GHL, Pappas and Brink, is Clinton Lerm the DA's next household name?

Listen here.He's a businessman with eight companies and 400 staff who says politics was the last thing on his mind, until the DA picked him to take Overstrand's top job from its first black executive mayor. Clinton Lerm has already survived a Hawks investigation, a standing court interdict with a rival party leader, and a question about political stability he still calls "strange." In this conversation with Alec Hogg, Lerm opens up on why he says he'll "never sell his soul," what he actually asks his municipal manager for, R100 million houses going up next to families who can't afford a daily meal, and whether Helen Zille can pull off the rescue of Johannesburg..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.