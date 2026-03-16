(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - Bozell & the ANC, Trump & Iran; SA celebrity grocery “thieves” in the US & Dubai’s future…
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt reacts to the new US Ambassador to SA, Brent Bozell 111, being demarched by DIRCO following his first public address at last week’s BizNews conference. He comments on the tit-for-tat ultimatums issued by US President Donald Trump and Iran to end the war, and warns that - at this rate - the conflict could last two months. He expresses concern about the apparent censorship coming out of Israel amid speculation about the whereabouts and condition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Wyatt is optimistic about the future recovery of Dubai - despite the exodus of expats as several Middle Eastern countries are targeted for military retaliation over their US links. He also speaks about the shock shoplifting arrests in the US of SA Reality TV couple, lawyer Peet Viljoen and his wife Mel, as well as the latest drama surrounding the SA Refugee Programme.
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