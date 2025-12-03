(Ret.) Col. Chris Wyatt - Trump loses patience with Ramaphosa, Zelensky and Maduro…
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US Intelligence Analyst Retired Colonel Chris Wyatt describes how - and why - the US President has lost patience with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and Venezuela's Nicholás Maduro. He says every time Ramophosa had a chance to be diplomatic during the G20, “he mocked or made fun of Donald Trump” and “when you attack him personally or people close to him, you will regret it because Trump doesn't forget when you attack him and he comes after you”. Listing all the measures the US government could still take to “harm” South Africa, Wyatt notes: “At the end of this, whether people like it or not, America is the 800-pound gorilla and South Africa has very little maneuver space here.” Wyatt also gives an update on the US Refugee Programme as Trump stops immigration from 19 other countries “of concern”. Wyatt details the reasons why Trump is “very frustrated” with Zelensky, and why he “has had enough” of Maduro. “People think this guy's messing around…He has a plan.” Wyatt further describes how Trump uses tariffs “as a weapon to affect geopolitical change”.
