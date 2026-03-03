Col. Sarit Zehavi: China & Russia won't "sacrifice themselves for the ayatollahs"
Fears of a global war is one of the questions addressed by Col Sarit Zehavi, the founder of the Alma Centre, in this interview with Chris Steyn. "I don't see neither China nor Russia sacrificing themselves for the Ayatollahs of Iran... And...I don't think that they will go against the massive power that was brought over here to the Middle East by the Americans just to protect a sinking ship." Col Zehavi further comments on Iran's nuclear capabilities; the likelihood of another country using a nuclear weapon agains the Iranian regime; the attacks by Iran on other countries in the Middle East; America's likely staying power in this war; the barrage of attacks on Tel Aviv, the renewed war with Hezbollah - as well as South Africa's support for Iran.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here