Connie Mulder: The Real Traitors - Transforming tax money into Maseratis for cadres…
The African National Congress’ (ANC’s) idea of transformation is transforming tax money into Maseratis for cadres. “It's not transforming anything else”. So says Connie Mulder, the Head of Solidarity's Research Institute, in this interview with Chris Steyn. “When you're talking about treasonous behaviour and unpatriotic behavior, I would much rather argue using the State coffers as your own personal piggy bank for more than a decade, as the ANC has done, is much more treasonous than trying desperately to salvage the relationship with our second biggest trade partner, which Solidarity has tried to do.” Mulder points out that even China has started applying pressure on the ANC's BEE policy “saying, you're deterring investment, you're making it difficult for us to come in and invest”. He outlines how Solidarity is using the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa to intensify lobbying. Giving an update on the saga of the removal of its banner that proclaims “Welcome to the most race regulated country in the world”, he confirms the City of Joburg has returned it at no cost. “And we put up 38 more billboards.” He also gives feedback on the ANC’s response to the documentary “Race to the Bottom”.
