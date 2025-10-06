Cy Jacobs flips BEE script: 22% of 36ONE goes to educate SA’s forgotten youth
In an unprecedented empowerment deal, 36ONE Asset Management co-founder and director Cy Jacobs has partnered with the Maharishi Invincibility Institute, donating 22% of the firm's equity to fund free tertiary education for thousands of South Africa's most disadvantaged youth. Speaking to Alec Hogg, Jacobs explains why this “pure empowerment initiative"—focusing on education rather than elite enrichment—represents a new model for BEE. Maharishi's Darren Kramer calls the transaction a “game-changer”, with dividends from 36ONE set to sustain the university's mission to turn poverty into opportunity for generations to come.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here