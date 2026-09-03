Why the DA is criminally charging the managers of SA's worst-run municipalities

Listen here.Municipal managers who bankrupt one town get quietly moved to run the next one. A council was shown proof that R100 million couldn't be accounted for, and chose to protect the man responsible rather than fire him. A docket has sat untouched for a year. And the official now suing DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis for speaking out is, by law, supposed to be politically neutral. Michalakis talks to Alec Hogg about the DA's "terrible ten", why he personally walked into police stations across four provinces to lay the charges, and what it will actually take to see a corrupt official behind bars before South Africans vote on 4 November..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.