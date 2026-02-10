DA fields Prof Theo Venter in local government power challenge
The Democratic Alliance has embarked on a Local Government Election Year strategy of fielding strong mayoral candidates in places with poor service delivery. In this interview with Chris Steyn, one of those, veteran independent political commentator Professor Theo Venter speaks about his announcement as Mayoral Candidate for JB Marks Municipality. He gives he reasons for joining the DA after never having been a member of a political party. He gives an update on the service delivery challenges that await him should he be elected - and lists his highest priorities. He also gives the assurance that he has the stomach for the inevitable dirty politics. The Professor confides that he will also have to play detective to trace the fate of the missing Mayoral Chain and vehicle.
