“Exactly the wrong policy”: DA's Burke says taxpayers will pay more under ANC procurement rules
DA finance spokesperson Mark Burke slams the ANC’s procurement reforms as costly, restrictive and ripe for corruption. He warns taxpayers will pay more for fewer services as competition shrinks and politically connected elites benefit. With legal challenges looming and public frustration rising, the battle over state spending could shape South Africa’s economic future and upcoming election outcomes.
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