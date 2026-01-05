Jonathan Deal - Safe Citizen sends Cyril a new crime-fighting plan…
The civic organisation Safe Citizen is today submitting a paper to the South African government around the serious issue of violent crime in South Africa. It is being delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, and Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police. It is also being sent to every business chamber in the country. In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, Safe Citizen Founder Jonathan Deal says: “We can actually be tough on violent offenders, ruthless about illegal supply, and protect the rights of compliant citizens. And…we need all three…the benefits that we could see would be measurable outcomes in fewer repeat violent offenders on the streets, a faster interdiction of threats, reduced illegal firearm circulation, higher public cooperation with the police…and safer communities without mass restriction…the question is whether government will engage with it and whether community safety policy will finally be driven by outcomes rather than optics.
