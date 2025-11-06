Defections, domination, dates - and Des van Rooyen: The Electoral Road Show with Wayne Sussman
In the latest edition of Electoral Road Show with Analyst Wayne Sussman, he talks to Chris Steyn about the group of high-profile defectors that have just abandoned the African National Congress (ANC) for the Democratic Alliance (ANC) in the Western Cape, with the Western Cape’s “Fikile Mbalula”, ANC Provincial Secretary Neville Delport, leading the pack. Sussman dissects the leadership crisis at former President Jacob Zuma’s MKP with Chief Whip Colleen Makhubele out-and-in and former “Weekend Special” Finance Minister Des van Rooyen in-and-not as well as the suspension of former Judge John Hlope. Sussman further analyses the results of last night’s by-elections, and speaks about his recent engagement with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as it targets next November (2026) for critical elections.
