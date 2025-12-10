Director’s Cut: Eskom’s smelter lifeline – Agnes Mlambo on saving 15,000 SA jobs

Eskom Distribution boss Agnes Mlambo joins Alec Hogg to explain the emergency power deal with Glencore, Samancor and Merafe that halted mass retrenchments, the brutal economics behind smelter shutdowns, the tense negotiations with Nersa, and why this high-stakes rescue could become a new template for keeping heavy industry alive in South Africa.

