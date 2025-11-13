Director’s Cut: Charles Savage – Inside EasyEquities’ plan to revolutionise investing in SA

In this Director’s Cut, Alec Hogg sits down with EasyEquities CEO Charles Savage to unpack how South Africa is turning a corner — and how his fintech powerhouse is leading the charge. Savage explains why he’s “overwhelmed with optimism” about the economy, reveals EasyEquities’ breakthrough to one million active investors, and shares how AI is transforming the way South Africans invest. From global expansion into Kenya and the Philippines to bold plans for a South African stablecoin, Savage lays out a vision for building wealth, innovation, and confidence in a country rediscovering its momentum.

